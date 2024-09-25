Profund Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

