Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $578,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,446,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,543 shares of company stock worth $5,543,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

