Wolfe Research Upgrades Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to “Hold”

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $136.03 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 52.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

