Profund Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

