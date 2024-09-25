PPL (NYSE:PPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.83

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 603125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,616,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PPL by 91.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.