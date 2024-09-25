Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 22,962.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

