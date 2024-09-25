Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $95,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 446,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 399,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 806,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,432,000 after buying an additional 27,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $274.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.47. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.