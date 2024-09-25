Axa S.A. Sells 166,021 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,021 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of PACCAR worth $101,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.