Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Purchased by AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical comprises about 3.5% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,694,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,368,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after acquiring an additional 333,364 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,556,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $198.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.75 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.