Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Republic Services worth $124,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $203.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

