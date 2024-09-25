1,840 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

