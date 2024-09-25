293,804 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Acquired by AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 293,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,000. Barnes Group makes up approximately 4.6% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned about 0.58% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,576,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.