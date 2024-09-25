Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Invests $76,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of APA by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in APA by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in APA by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 154,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in APA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

