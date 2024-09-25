Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

