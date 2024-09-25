Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

