Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,630 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $203,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.07 and a 200 day moving average of $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

