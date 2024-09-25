Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,141.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.