AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners makes up 0.3% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 681,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 767,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 57,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BBU stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.92%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

