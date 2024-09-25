ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares during the period. ModivCare comprises approximately 2.6% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd owned 1.85% of ModivCare worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ModivCare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

