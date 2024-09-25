AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Has $5.37 Million Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion comprises approximately 2.0% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTX. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $24,188,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after acquiring an additional 156,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GTX opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

