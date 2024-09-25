American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 2%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 38,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 174,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

American Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$121.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Further Reading

