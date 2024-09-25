Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 22.2%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 937,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,150% from the average session volume of 41,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

