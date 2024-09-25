Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 0.2%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $430.39 and last traded at $434.21. 3,928,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,644,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.94.

Microsoft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

