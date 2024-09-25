Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.33. Approximately 27,987,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 57,233,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 307.69 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,383,238 shares of company stock worth $190,231,672 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 228,428 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,542,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

