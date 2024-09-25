Zacks Research Weighs in on Corning Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

GLW stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Corning by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 92,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.