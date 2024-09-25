Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $483.46 and last traded at $470.14. 3,306,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,278,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.27.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $725.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $772.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

