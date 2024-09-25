Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.50. Approximately 2,622,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,801,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

