Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.31. 3,729,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,271,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.