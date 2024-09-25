AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 2,431,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,513,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

