Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 2.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 73,984,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 57,672,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

