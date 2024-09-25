Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.97 and last traded at $44.12. 2,321,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,842,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 101.3% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 126,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,539 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 267,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,532,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

