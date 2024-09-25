Unizen (ZCX) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Unizen has a market cap of $49.00 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

