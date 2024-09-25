Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00006166 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $153.51 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,952,425 coins and its circulating supply is 587,251,240 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

