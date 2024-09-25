Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 8,770 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,356,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,626,000 after purchasing an additional 496,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

