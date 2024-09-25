Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Post by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

POST opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $118.96.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

