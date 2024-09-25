Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 5,085 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Stephens upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

