Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 330 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $393.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $397.32.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

