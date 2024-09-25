Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after acquiring an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

