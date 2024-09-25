United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $357.87 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $1,139,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $1,139,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $41,160.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,852 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,259. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

