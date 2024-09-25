Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.14 Million Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 903.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Doximity worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Doximity by 19.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

