Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,631 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,254,000 after buying an additional 740,298 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

SNDX stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

