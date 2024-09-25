Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 24,740 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 28,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,603 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,795,000 after buying an additional 810,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $28,446,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,560. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.