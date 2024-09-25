Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

