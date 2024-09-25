Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

