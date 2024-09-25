Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

