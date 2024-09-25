Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 243,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 802,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $691.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 339,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

