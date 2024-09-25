Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading 4.3% Higher

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 198,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 587,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 786,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 184.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 94.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 504,636 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

