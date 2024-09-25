Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 165,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,594,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAB

Standard BioTools Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $731.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 43.45% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,323,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,117,508 shares of company stock worth $8,662,080. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Standard BioTools by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 1,788,780 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.