GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 4.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.50. 534,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,580,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GDS by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at about $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

