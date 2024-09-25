Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 4.2%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 448,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,057,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,709 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,521.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,752,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,718,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

